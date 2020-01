Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 7 January 2020





Prior -0.1%

CPI +0.2% vs 0.0% y/y expected

Prior -0.1%

Core CPI +0.4% vs +0.4% y/y expected

Prior +0.4%

Annual headline inflation creeps back into positive territory but core inflation remains unchanged once again. This just continues to hint at benign price pressures in the Swiss economy and will only motivate the SNB to keep its current policies in tact.