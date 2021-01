Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 5 January 2021





Prior -0.7%

Core CPI -0.4% vs -0.2% y/y expected

Prior -0.2%





Swiss inflation keeps on the weaker side towards the end of last year and that just reaffirms the current SNB policy stance for the most part. Core inflation remains in deflation territory so there is little change to the status quo for now.