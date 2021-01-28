Switzerland December trade balance CHF 2.88 billion vs CHF 4.46 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 28 January 2021

  • Prior CHF 4.46 billion; revised to CHF 4.48 billion
  • Exports -6.4% m/m
  • Prior +4.6%; revised to +5.6%
  • Imports -6.7% m/m
  • Prior +4.8%; revised to +4.7%
After the jump in November, Swiss exports and imports declined markedly to reflect a narrower trade surplus to round off last year. Overall, trade conditions are still reflecting a gradual uptrend since the spring as it slowly recovers from the virus crisis.
