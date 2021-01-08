Switzerland December unemployment rate 3.5% vs 3.6% expected

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 7 January 2021





Prior 3.3%

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% vs 3.4% expected

Prior 3.4%

The headline reading creeps a little higher last month but the seasonally adjusted reading stays unchanged, making it tough to get much of a read on labour market conditions - which already is difficult to gauge considering the impact of the furlough program.





Overall, there has been signs of some weakening in the Swiss labour market last year amid the virus crisis but it hasn't been anything too drastic - as compared to the 2008-09 global financial crisis - on the surface at least.



