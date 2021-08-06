Switzerland June foreign currency reserves CHF 923.2 billion vs CHF 941.1 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 6 August 2021

Slight delay in the release by the source. Swiss reserves have been keeping thereabouts since February, reaffirming the narrative that the SNB has been less active in intervening in the FX market as compared to last year.

