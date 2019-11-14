Switzerland October producer and import prices -0.2% vs -0.1% m/m expected
Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 14 November 2019
- Prior -0.3%
- Producer and import prices -2.4% vs -2.2% y/y expected
- Prior -2.0%
Producer prices slump to their weakest annual pace since April 2016 and that continues to compound the inflation worries for the Swiss economy.
It will only be a matter of time before this starts spilling over into consumer price inflation in a more profound manner and that will mean that the SNB has to be ready to act to loosen monetary policy sooner rather than later.