Switzerland October producer and import prices -0.2% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 14 November 2019





Prior -0.3%

Producer and import prices -2.4% vs -2.2% y/y expected

Prior -2.0%

Producer prices slump to their weakest annual pace since April 2016 and that continues to compound the inflation worries for the Swiss economy.





It will only be a matter of time before this starts spilling over into consumer price inflation in a more profound manner and that will mean that the SNB has to be ready to act to loosen monetary policy sooner rather than later.



