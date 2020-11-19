Switzerland October trade balance CHF 3.86 billion vs CHF 3.28 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 19 November 2020

  • Prior CHF 3.28 billion; revised to CHF 3.05 billion
  • Exports -0.5% m/m
  • Prior -2.1%; revised to -1.8%
  • Imports -3.4% m/m
  • Prior +2.1%; revised to +3.2%
Swiss trade surplus grew to start Q4 but not in a good way, as exports slumped a little with imports slumping more heavily on the month. That still hints that trade conditions are still drifting for the most part as they keep below pre-virus levels, despite some improvement in recent months from the lows since moving away from lockdown.
