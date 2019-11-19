Switzerland October trade balance CHF 3.50 billion vs CHF 4.02 billion prior

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 19 November 2019





Prior CHF 4.02 billion; revised to CHF 4.05 billion

Exports -1.3% m/m

Prior +2.5%; revised to +2.7%

Imports -2.4% m/m

Prior -1.3%

Flagging exports and imports for the month of October continue to hint at weakening trade conditions to start Q4. Although it is but a small contributor, it just reaffirms that the Swiss economy is in sluggish shape as we look towards the end of the year.



