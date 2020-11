Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 9 November 2020





Prior 3.2%

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.3% vs 3.4% expected

Prior 3.3%; revised to 3.4%





Swiss jobless rate keeps more steady last month, though there is a slight upwards revision to the seasonally adjusted reading in September. The furlough program is making it tough to read much into this, as it masks the true impact on labour market conditions. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus