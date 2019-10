Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 15 October 2019





Prior -0.2%

Producer and import prices -2.0% vs -1.7% y/y expected

Prior -1.9%

Producer prices continue to sink further and that's not a good sign, even if it is just a proxy indicator of inflationary pressures. The annual estimate shows that prices have slowed to their weakest pace since April 2016 and that has to be worrying for the SNB.