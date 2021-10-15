Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC to build a factory in Japan - production output to commence 2024

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japanese media with the report, saying construction will being in 2022 with the plant expected to be producing chips from 2024.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. joint venture with Sony. 
  • to produce semiconductors used in automobiles and other products
  • Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. is also considering joining the project
  • Japanese PM Kishida said his government will provide financial aid
  • TSMC expected to invest circa US$8.8 billion) in the factory
Plans are afoot all over the place for semi plants in light of the current shortage. Lead times are long though. 

Japanese media with the report, saying construction will being in 2022 with the plant expected to be producing chips from 2024.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose