Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC to build a factory in Japan - production output to commence 2024
Japanese media with the report, saying construction will being in 2022 with the plant expected to be producing chips from 2024.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. joint venture with Sony.
- to produce semiconductors used in automobiles and other products
- Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. is also considering joining the project
- Japanese PM Kishida said his government will provide financial aid
- TSMC expected to invest circa US$8.8 billion) in the factory
Plans are afoot all over the place for semi plants in light of the current shortage. Lead times are long though.