Taiwan's President says Chinese military activities threaten regional peace, stability
From the meeting between the US and Taiwan:
Taiwan President Tsai tells visiting US delegation
- the trip shows bipartisan US. support for taiwan
- her government is looking forward to resume trade talk with the United States as soon as possible
- Chinese military activities have threatened regional peace and stability
- Taiwan will continue to cooperate with the united states to counter cognitive warfare and fake news
Former
US Deputy Secretary of State Richard
Armitage US Senator Dodd tells Taiwan president Biden's government will support Taiwan's self-defence
This is sure to fan the flames of US-China tensions