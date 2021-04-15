Taiwan's President says Chinese military activities threaten regional peace, stability

From the meeting between the US and Taiwan:

Taiwan President Tsai tells visiting US delegation

the trip shows bipartisan US. support for taiwan

her government is looking forward to resume trade talk with the United States as soon as possible

Chinese military activities have threatened regional peace and stability

Taiwan will continue to cooperate with the united states to counter cognitive warfare and fake news

Former US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage US Senator Dodd tells Taiwan president Biden's government will support Taiwan's self-defence



This is sure to fan the flames of US-China tensions

---