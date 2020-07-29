Technology antitrust hearing underway for Amazon, Google, Apple, Facebook

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Trump is not a fan

Technology antitrust hearing is underway with Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook all under the microscope. 



Lawmakers collected hundreds of hours of interviews and obtained more than 1.3 million documents about Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. Yes 1.3M documents.  I hope they did not print out those documents.

Most members probably read a 10 page briefing or made a judgment after searching on Google using their Apple iPhone and after reading something on their Facebook feed and purchasing grocery delivery on Amazon.

The NASDAQ index is trading at 10506.39 as the hearing gets underway.

PS Pres. Trump is not a huge fan apparently:

