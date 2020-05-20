Canada's Teranet/National Bank home price index for April 1.3% vs. 0.6% last month

Home price index MoM plus 1.3% vs. 0.6% last month

Home price index YoY +5.3% vs. 3.8% estimate

Index comes in at 233.94 vs. 230.83

the gain was double the average gain over the last 10 years in April.



Ottawa increase by 2.4%



Toronto increase by 2%



Halifax increase by 1.8%



Montréal increase by 1.7%

Victoria increase by 1.2%

Hamilton increase by 1.1%

Winnipeg increase by 0.9%

Among the 11 Indexes included in the composite index and the 14 other indexes available, April showed the fewest monthly declines (two out of 25) since last June. This is likely to change as a result of the public-health measures taken to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. For this report however, the housing market went into the crisis with solid gains.

