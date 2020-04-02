Thailand to impose nationwide night-time curfew starting from Friday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Thailand is to impose a daily curfew from 10pm to 4am local time

The Thai government announces fresh measures to curb the spread of the virus outbreak and the latest move here restricts movement during the night time within the entire country.


