The Australian employment report is due Thursday - this is a focus for the RBA

Employment Change: K expected +9.0K, prior +42.3K

Unemployment Rate: 5.2% expected %, prior 5.2% ( recall the RBA wants to drive this lower to circa 4.5%)

Full Time Employment Change: K prior was +2.4K

Part Time Employment Change: K prior was +39.8K

Participation Rate: % expected 65.9%, prior was 66.0%

A rising unemployment rate would be a negative input for the AUD. Right now the market is of the opinion the RBA is leaning dovish but is on hold. Higher unemployment would be seen as shifting them even move dovish and likely to cut sooner.