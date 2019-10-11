The bond market isn't feeling too upbeat on trade talks

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Treasury yields fall across the curve to session lows

10-year yields are down by 2.5 bps to 1.644% as yields slip across the curve to start the European morning. While equities are holding higher, the bond market is sending a different signal with regards to positioning ahead of the trade talks outcome.

Essentially, this is what is holding yen pairs back from moving higher on the day with USD/JPY still seen near flat levels at 108.00.

Markets are mixed and a bit paralysed at the moment as everyone is just waiting to see what happens to talks in Washington later today. I reckon that will remain the case ahead of North American trading before we get more trade headlines to work with.

