The bond market isn't feeling too upbeat on trade talks

Treasury yields fall across the curve to session lows

10-year yields are down by 2.5 bps to 1.644% as yields slip across the curve to start the European morning. While equities are holding higher, the bond market is sending a different signal with regards to positioning ahead of the trade talks outcome.





Essentially, this is what is holding yen pairs back from moving higher on the day with USD/JPY still seen near flat levels at 108.00.





Markets are mixed and a bit paralysed at the moment as everyone is just waiting to see what happens to talks in Washington later today. I reckon that will remain the case ahead of North American trading before we get more trade headlines to work with.



