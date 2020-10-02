The Boris Johnson guide on how to recover from COVID-19

A quick look at the timeline of Johnson's infection and recovery now that US President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

March 27: UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for the coronavirus









April 7: Derek Hill, professor of medical imaging at University College London "Boris Johnson is extremely sick"

no-one in an intensive care unit is well.









So, what's that, about 2 weeks (just over) from positive to out of hospital? That might be a rough guide to how Trump's experience of the virus might progress, or it might not. With any luck he will not get ill at all.





Johnson received the very best of care the UK has to offer, of course, as will Trump in the US if its needed. A big difference is the two men's age, Johnson is near bang on 18 years younger than Trump. Melania Trump has also tested positive, she is younger than Johnson.





I'm posting this as a rough guide, who knows how it will pan out. One thing to bear in mind is a lesson from what recently happened with Japan's ex-Prime Minster Abe, he went from going to hospital for what were played down as 'routine tests' in mid-August:





A regular check to resigned in 11 days ... Treat health reports with a grain of salt, there is plenty of reason for spin.





And, once again, Good luck to Mr. and Mrs. Trump.















