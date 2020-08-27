The cheap, 15 minute COVID-19 test that will give us back normal life

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The news: Coronavirus - Abbott launches a $5 Covid-19 test, 15 min turnaround. No lab required.

  • 5 bucks
  • 15 minutes
  • No laboratory work
(Check out the link for more)

The test has been given (emergency use) FDA approval. Abbott says they deliver  tens of millions of the rapid-response Covid-19 antigen tests in September. Next month.

Before you get on a plane, $5 test.
Before you get in a restaurant, ditto.
Before you get into the nightclub, cinema, whatever .... ditto again.

That's the import of this news. Fast-tracking it could allow a close approach to normality.

The news: Coronavirus - Abbott launches a $5 Covid-19 test, 15 min turnaround. No lab required.
Over to the nay-sayers now ... 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose