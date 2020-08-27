The cheap, 15 minute COVID-19 test that will give us back normal life
The news: Coronavirus - Abbott launches a $5 Covid-19 test, 15 min turnaround. No lab required.
- 5 bucks
- 15 minutes
- No laboratory work
(Check out the link for more)
The test has been given (emergency use) FDA approval. Abbott says they deliver tens of millions of the rapid-response Covid-19 antigen tests in September. Next month.
Before you get on a plane, $5 test.
Before you get in a restaurant, ditto.
Before you get into the nightclub, cinema, whatever .... ditto again.
That's the import of this news. Fast-tracking it could allow a close approach to normality.
Over to the nay-sayers now ...