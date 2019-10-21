The economic calendar is bare but the political one isn't

Brexit and Canada in focus

There is no notable economic data on the North American calendar today and the central bank schedule is also light with the Fed now in the blackout. The lone exceptions are the BOE's Haldane, who is scheduled to talk at 1500 GMT and the ECB's DeGuidos at 1540 GMT.





Brexit headlines ( particularly this one ) will keep things interesting interesting and US stocks are set for a moderate gain at the open.





USD/CAD is one to watch today with Canadians voting in a Federal election. It's a tight race between Trudeau's Liberals and the opposition Conservatives but the current PM has the edge if it comes to down forming a coalition. We will start to get results in about 12 hours at 0030 GMT so it's not going to be a factor in this session.





The chart is leaning towards something USD/CAD negative:



