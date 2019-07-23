The FHFA house price index for May 0.1% vs 0.4% estimate

For the month the index is up 0.1% vs 0.4% estimate.

Prior month rose 0.4%

The HPI is calculatedis calculated using himself price information from mortgages sold to, or guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. From May 2018 to May 2019 house prices were up 5.0%.





all of the 9 census divisions are up on 12 month basis with gains ranging from +3.6% inn the West South Central division to +6.7% in the Mountain division.



For the month, the East South Central division fell -1.0% and was the worst performer. The South Atlantic division rose 0.5% and was the strongest division











The good news is the index remained above the 0.0% line indicative of growth. The not so good news is the index gain was the lowest since January 2017.