The German election result is line ball

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Anglea Merkel has resigned and her replacement Armin Laschet appears likely to not be the next Chancellor. 

  • Laschet heads the CDU/CSU, currently polling 24.2% 
  • The main opposition, SPD is on 25.8%
Note - these are unofficial numbers still. 

This leaves SPD in pole position to lead negotiations to form the next government. 

I am no German election psephologist so based on the assessments I see from the people who are:
  • SPD’s lead over CDU/CSU is ticking higher (again ... unofficial numbers at this stage)
  • SPD is projected to win 205 seats
  • CDU/CSU projected to win 195
  • (there are 730 seats in Germany's Bundestag)
  • Potential coalition partners are Greens (projected to take 114 seats) & the  FDP (91)

Merkel has been a key player in Europe for decades: 
Anglea Merkel has resigned and her replacement Armin Laschet appears likely to not be the next Chancellor. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose