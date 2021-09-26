The German election result is line ball

Anglea Merkel has resigned and her replacement Armin Laschet appears likely to not be the next Chancellor.

Laschet heads the CDU/CSU, currently polling 24.2%

The main opposition, SPD is on 25.8%

Note - these are unofficial numbers still.





This leaves SPD in pole position to lead negotiations to form the next government.





I am no German election psephologist so based on the assessments I see from the people who are:

SPD’s lead over CDU/CSU is ticking higher (again ... unofficial numbers at this stage)

SPD is projected to win 205 seats

CDU/CSU projected to win 195

(there are 730 seats in Germany's Bundestag)

Potential coalition partners are Greens (projected to take 114 seats) & the FDP (91)





Merkel has been a key player in Europe for decades:



