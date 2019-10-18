FT believes that Boris Johnson already has the numbers for his deal

MPs continue to switch





Sebastian Payne from the The FT writes that they believe Boris Johnson may already have a majority of 2 votes for his deal.





Also, a separate report says the Conservatives view the Letwin amendment as an annoyance that will force Johnson to send the extension letter to the EU. However they don't think it will ultimately matter because the deal will be done. However it likely delays the vote until Monday, if the amendment is selected.







Update: I originally write that Payne was at The Guardian. He's at the Financial Times.





