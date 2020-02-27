The killing of 22 Turkish troops in Idlib risks NATO - Russia conflict

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is a major escalation in Syria

  • 22 Turkish troops killed in Idlib …… 29 is the number says Turkey
  • This risk conflict between Turkey and Russia (Syrian regime is back by Russia)
  • Turkey is a NATO member
So far this morning in Asia yen and CHF have seen inflows

 More:
  • Turkish death toll in Idlib this month is now 43
-
Something else to sweat on as markets head into Friday. As the weekend approaches it appears there are gathering reasons to out risk on hold. 




