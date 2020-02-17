The latest on coronavirus in the US: 15 cases with tests pending

Update from the CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed 467 people under investigation for the novel coronavirus and 15 have tested positive.







They note that 392 have tested negative with 60 tests pending but we've learned in the past week that people can test negative for the virus multiple times before the viral load rises high enough to trigger a positive test.





The US cases don't include 14 presumptive cases from the Diamond Princess ship.







Meanwhile, China is saying they expect nationwide cases to peak in April.

