The Netherlands now suspends use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

The government has suspended the use of the vaccine untial at least Marck 29 over the bold clot concerns.

Last week other countries did the same (suspended its use), Justin had the Denmark news which set the train in motion:

Over the weekend the firm issued a statement:

Obviously its not comforted the Dutch. The clot issue has exploded in the news around the world. AstraZeneca is probably;y going to have to a bit more to address it. It'll be interesting to get a medical/scientific perspective on it rather than just these random headlines (that are, tending to impact risk markets though).







