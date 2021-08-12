The oil demand tug-of-war continues

A couple of forecasts over the past two days:

Via a note from ANZ, some added information:
  • high frequency data continue to suggest demand is holding up. US gasoline demand is only 1.9% below 2019 levels. Motorways in Brazil, Mexico and Chile were all above pre-pandemic levels. In the UK, service station sales have rebounded strongly and are now only 6% below 2019 levels.
Perhaps the technicals are the best bet with conflicting data coming in? Daily chart (this one below from our charting tool here ) suggests the uptrend is faltering... alternative views welcome!

