The one-step plan to trading around the coronavirus scare

It will get worse before it gets better







Back in 2014 when everyone was freaking out over ebola it led to a good opportunity in markets to buy risk trades and I posted this same image





As usual the timing was key. As it stands I don't think we're particularly close to peak fears about coronavirus. We are going to need a genuine scare in the US first.





One spot to watch is google search trends for 'coronavirus' to see how interest is growing (and eventually fading).









