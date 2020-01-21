The one-step plan to trading around the coronavirus scare

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

It will get worse before it gets better

Back in 2014 when everyone was freaking out over ebola it led to a good opportunity in markets to buy risk trades and I posted this same image.

As usual the timing was key. As it stands I don't think we're particularly close to peak fears about coronavirus. We are going to need a genuine scare in the US first.

One spot to watch is google search trends for 'coronavirus' to see how interest is growing (and eventually fading).
