The risk mood remains tepid in trading so far today

US-China tensions still keeping risk assets on the defensive

Notably, 10-year Treasury yields are down by ~5 bps to 1.72% currently while we're seeing the likes of the yen, gold and swissie hold firm in the European morning.





Meanwhile, the aussie and kiwi remain pressured as equities are also slightly on the back foot amid some tensions stirred up between US and China earlier in the day.





The main focus of markets this morning is on Brexit but the risk mood is also another factor at play and will regain more focus later as we get US retail sales data as well as a host of Fed speakers to follow in North American trading.



