The test-and-trace 'pingdemic' threatening UK business

Its good news for the UK with 'Freedom Day' as restrictions lift, but of course there is a however ...

New daily cases of COVID-19 in the UK are surging, back above 50K, and with that has come a skyrocketing rate of workers being notified by the country's NHS app to self-isolate due to exposure. 

Last week, over 500,000 alerts were sent, a rise of 46% on the previous week.

M&S, a leading UK supermarket chain said that given the number of workers being notified to stay home it may have to curtail opening hours, and:
  • "there's a risk that there won't be sufficient staff to open shops."
M&S chief executive Steve Rowe: 
  • "Our Covid cases are roughly doubling every week and the pinging level is about three to one of Covid cases, so we're seeing that growing exponentially."

COVID-19 testing sign
