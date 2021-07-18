The test-and-trace 'pingdemic' threatening UK business

Its good news for the UK with 'Freedom Day' as restrictions lift, but of course there is a however ...

New daily cases of COVID-19 in the UK are surging, back above 50K, and with that has come a skyrocketing rate of workers being notified by the country's NHS app to self-isolate due to exposure.





Last week, over 500,000 alerts were sent, a rise of 46% on the previous week.





M&S, a leading UK supermarket chain said that given the number of workers being notified to stay home it may have to curtail opening hours, and:

"there's a risk that there won't be sufficient staff to open shops."

M&S chief executive Steve Rowe:

"Our Covid cases are roughly doubling every week and the pinging level is about three to one of Covid cases, so we're seeing that growing exponentially."



