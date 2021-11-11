The UK and Iran met Thursday ahead of the resumption of nuclear talks this month

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Talks on the Iran nuclear deal halted four months ago and are set to recommence on November 29.

Iran's deputy foreign minister and lead negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, met in London on Thursday with the UK's Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly.
  • The Iranian side said the nuclear deal was discussed, they want the Vienna negotiations to focus on lifting sanctions, and getting guarantees from the United States that it will not pull out of the deal again
  • But Western countries want to include discussion on how to tackle Iran's growing stockpile of enriched uranium

Oil market participants are eyeing the talks and a potential return to markets of Iranian oil (which will be some way off). 




