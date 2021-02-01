The UK is applying to join a trade partnership in and around the Pacific Ocean

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

UK government said Saturday it wants to join the 11-country Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

  • Negotiations are expected to commence this year
  • The government says joining the partnership would deepen ties with fast-growing economies, including Mexico, Malaysia and Vietnam.
The Pacific agreement is a much looser arrangement than the one for members of the EU, which the UK has left. The Trans-Pacific agreement is very much focused on trade, not on does not involve deep political integration between member states. 
