The UK is applying to join a trade partnership in and around the Pacific Ocean

UK government said Saturday it wants to join the 11-country Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Negotiations are expected to commence this year

The government says joining the partnership would deepen ties with fast-growing economies, including Mexico, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The Pacific agreement is a much looser arrangement than the one for members of the EU, which the UK has left. The Trans-Pacific agreement is very much focused on trade, not on does not involve deep political integration between member states.