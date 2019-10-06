The ultimate week ahead playbook

A look at the week ahead





It's that time of the week again when we can look ahead at the week that will be and plan accordingly, as part of the trading process. I have put together a video looking of the key macro and big picture themes and data points that will affect markets, as well as the trading considerations which can help with our risk-to-reward assessment.

These considerations, notably the implied volatility report can help define our position sizing, even offer a confidence factor for automated traders. For example, if our EA performs well in low vol periods, which are the conditions in FX we currently see by judging the implied vol (IV), then we can have greater confidence in our system. Of course, in periods where realised and implied volatility are too high, then we may look at reducing position sizing, or even turn the system off.

While I cover this in the video, here's the table of both realised and implied volatility, and the expected move in the underlying based on options (straddle) pricing. I've also added vol reads on equity, oil, gold and bonds.



