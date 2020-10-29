The US is allowing more chip companies to supply Huawei with components

Financial Times with the report on a US easing of restrictions on the China tech company.

FT citing unnamed 'people briefed by Washington'.

The US Department of Commerce "has been telling companies in recent conversations that while licences to supply Huawei are handled with a view to denial, this can be overcome if you can demonstrate that your technology does not support 5G"

"It has been indicated to us that chips for mobile devices are not a problem," said one of them.

---

Perhaps US-CHina tensions are dialling back just a little in preparation for a post- November 3 world?



