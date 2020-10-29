The US is allowing more chip companies to supply Huawei with components
Financial Times with the report on a US easing of restrictions on the China tech company.
FT citing unnamed 'people briefed by Washington'.
- The US Department of Commerce "has been telling companies in recent conversations that while licences to supply Huawei are handled with a view to denial, this can be overcome if you can demonstrate that your technology does not support 5G"
- "It has been indicated to us that chips for mobile devices are not a problem," said one of them.
Perhaps US-CHina tensions are dialling back just a little in preparation for a post- November 3 world?