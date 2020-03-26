The US Senate have released the draft text of the $2tln coronavirus relief bill

Some Senators saying voting will be tonight

Four Senators objected to the unemployment provisions but it appears they are content (at least for now) with the concessions made to them - but they may well offer up amendments to the bill.

The bill is 883 pages long, that's without the potential amendments. Could be a long night. 

The bill will head to the House for a vote once (if) the Senate passes it.

House leader Pelosi has already indicated a House vote will be at least 24 hours away:

