The US Senate will be next to vote on the coronavirus relief bill (there is just one 'but' to be aware of)

The US House of Representatives has approved the bill, with a clear majority of 359 to 53.

It now heads to the Senate for voting. 

I wanted to provide a heads up just on a "hope for the best but plan for the worst" basis, which is, there is no requirement for the Senate to take up the bill prior to midnight. There had been a 'deadline' given funding for the government was set to expire at midnight but there is a 7-day continuing resolution to provide ongoing funding which, in effect, allows the Senate to delay the stimulus bill vote should they so wish.

Just a heads up for any 'shock' headline that might come later. 
