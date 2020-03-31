The virus epidemic is far from over in the Asia Pacific region, WHO official warns

The official says that government measures are merely buying time for countries to prepare for large-scale community transmissions





It brings into question the long-term planning by many countries and their lockdown and containment efforts. Are they trying to bring the virus spread to near zero? If so, what other health measures are being put in place to ensure that once they lift restrictions?





Or is this all merely to manage hospitalisations and deaths? It feels like this is what every country is doing and hoping that this helps to resolve the former issue as well.





The opening up of international borders everywhere is going to be a really tricky situation for all countries all over the world. All it takes is losing track of one case and the panic returns.



