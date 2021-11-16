There is no breakthrough to report on Biden-Xi meeting - senior US official

Reuters with the headlines, citing a senior US administration official

Nothing new established on Taiwan in terms of guardrails

Biden stressed importance of China fulfilling trade agreement commitments

Biden, Xi had extended discussion on Taiwan

Biden was direct about concerns about Beijing's behaviour on Taiwan Strait

We were not expecting a breakthrough, there are none to report

Beijing Winter Olympics did not come up in talks

Human rights came up multiple times in the meeting

Biden, Xi did not just stick to the script; meeting was respectful, open

Different day, same story. A whole lot of talk with nothing really being said and no real takeaways essentially. Well, were we really expecting anything else? *snooze*



