There is no breakthrough to report on Biden-Xi meeting - senior US official

Reuters with the headlines, citing a senior US administration official

  • Nothing new established on Taiwan in terms of guardrails
  • Biden stressed importance of China fulfilling trade agreement commitments
  • Biden, Xi had extended discussion on Taiwan
  • Biden was direct about concerns about Beijing's behaviour on Taiwan Strait
  • We were not expecting a breakthrough, there are none to report
  • Beijing Winter Olympics did not come up in talks
  • Human rights came up multiple times in the meeting
  • Biden, Xi did not just stick to the script; meeting was respectful, open
Different day, same story. A whole lot of talk with nothing really being said and no real takeaways essentially. Well, were we really expecting anything else? *snooze*
