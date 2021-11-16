There is no breakthrough to report on Biden-Xi meeting - senior US official
Reuters with the headlines, citing a senior US administration official
- Nothing new established on Taiwan in terms of guardrails
- Biden stressed importance of China fulfilling trade agreement commitments
- Biden, Xi had extended discussion on Taiwan
- Biden was direct about concerns about Beijing's behaviour on Taiwan Strait
- We were not expecting a breakthrough, there are none to report
- Beijing Winter Olympics did not come up in talks
- Human rights came up multiple times in the meeting
- Biden, Xi did not just stick to the script; meeting was respectful, open
Different day, same story. A whole lot of talk with nothing really being said and no real takeaways essentially. Well, were we really expecting anything else? *snooze*