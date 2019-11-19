There's just no stopping the buying in the market

Stocks and futures continue to climb higher





In turn, this is pushing European stocks to session highs as well as Treasury yields further into positive territory on the day now:





Meanwhile, in the currencies space we're seeing USD/JPY make a session high of 108.75 while at the same time the aussie has almost pared all of its losses from the RBA minutes earlier with AUD/USD climbing back to 0.6810.





US futures are jumping higher on the session and with a trifecta of all-time highs yesterday, it looks like the party isn't going to stop just yet.