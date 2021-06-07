This chart is doing the rounds today

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Sell signal in equities from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley on the weekend wrote about its market timing indicator:

"For only the fifth time in over 30 years, each of Morgan Stanley's five market timing indicators are giving a sell signal at the same time," they wrote "...in the 6M post the initial Full House Sell Signal, MSCI Europe has fallen on average 6%."

The last time we heard about this indicator was in early August. The S&P 500 rallied 7% over the next three weeks before giving it all back in the September swoon.

Also note that this indicator has been giving a sell signal for months.

