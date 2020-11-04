Biden appears to have won NE-2; which means there won't be a tie

Biden looks to have it

Nebraska is one of two states that isn't a winner-take-all. There is an extra delegate for NE-2, the state's second district and also Warren Buffett's home.

The official result currently showing 100% of the votes in and Biden ahead 54.3-43.8%. Other numbers show 85% of the vote in but Biden with the same 10 point lead. There may still be some mail-in votes to count but that looks like an insurmountable lead.

What it means is that Biden now only needs to win Michigan and Wisconsin while hanging onto Arizona.

Had NE-2 and ME-2 both gone for Trump in this scenario it would have been a tie at 269 each; which would put the presidency in the hands of the House, which would vote by state. That would almost certainly have meant a Trump win.

