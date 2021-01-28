Tokyo area CPI, January, -0.5% y/y (vs. expected -0.3%)

Tokyo inflation data leads the release of national-level CPI for the month by three weeks

expected -0.3%, prior was -1.3%

expected -0.6%, prior was -0.9% Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy +0.2% y/y Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy +0.2% y/y

expected 0.0%, prior was -0.4%

That final one, ex food and energy is a core measure, and its not quite as weak as the above two. Still, a way, way below target result for the BOJ. Again.





Data out at the same time on the labour market ...

Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for December 2.9% expected 3.0%, prior 2.9% Job to applicant ratio for December 1.06 expected 1.05, prior 1.06 99 problems but unemployment ain't one. 99 problems but unemployment ain't one.

