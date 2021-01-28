Tokyo area CPI, January, -0.5% y/y (vs. expected -0.3%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Tokyo inflation data leads the release of national-level CPI for the month by three weeks

Tokyo CPI -0.5% y/y   
  • expected -0.3%, prior was -1.3%
Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food -0.4% y/y
  •  expected -0.6%, prior was -0.9%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy +0.2% y/y
  • expected 0.0%, prior was -0.4%   
That final one, ex food and energy is a core measure, and its not quite as weak as the above two. Still, a way, way below target result for the BOJ. Again. 

Data out at the same time on the labour market ...

 Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for December 2.9%

  • expected 3.0%, prior 2.9%

Job to applicant ratio for December 1.06

  • expected 1.05, prior 1.06

99 problems but unemployment ain't one. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose