Tokyo reportedly finds 237 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

As confirmed by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike

The above compares to the reported 168 new cases yesterday, where 94 cases were believed to be from unknown origin. The virus trend in Japan is becoming a bit of a concern with total active cases now surpassing the 5,000 mark - the most since early May.

Japan

So far today, Japan has found a provisional 264 new cases across the country but many prefectures have yet to report their official tally yet.
