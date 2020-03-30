Tokyo governor confirms 13 new coronavirus cases today

It is hard to get a read on the trend in Tokyo







ForexLive

Despite the small increase today, Tokyo governor Koike warns that they are still on the verge of an explosive increase of infections. That's hardly comforting and hints that the number of tests carried out now may not be a reliable indication of the actual situation.

The increase here brings the total to 443 confirmed cases and comes after the biggest daily increase, 68 cases, yesterday. It is all about the testing right now and with little details being divulged, no one knows for sure how rapid the situation is developing in Japan.