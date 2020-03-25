Tokyo governor Koike confirms 41 new coronavirus cases in the city

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That brings the total tally to 212 confirmed cases, the most in Japan

  • Says the situation is severe
  • Says around ten patients have uncertain route of infection
  • Calls for cooperation to avoid an overshoot of the virus spread
  • Asks residents to work from home as much as possible on weekdays/weekends
  • Asks residents to stay indoors over the weekend
  • Calls to avoid indoor/outdoor gatherings, avoid restaurants
  • Sees risk of overshoot in virus cases this week
ForexLive
This just adds to the earlier headlines surrounding the situation in Tokyo but it looks like there will be no strict lockdown yet in the city for the time being.

Ironically, this small spike comes after the Olympics have been postponed but it still won't ease worries that the virus situation will die down quickly across the globe.

