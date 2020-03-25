Tokyo governor Koike confirms 41 new coronavirus cases in the city

That brings the total tally to 212 confirmed cases, the most in Japan

Says the situation is severe

Says around ten patients have uncertain route of infection

Calls for cooperation to avoid an overshoot of the virus spread

Asks residents to work from home as much as possible on weekdays/weekends

Asks residents to stay indoors over the weekend

Calls to avoid indoor/outdoor gatherings, avoid restaurants

Sees risk of overshoot in virus cases this week

This just adds to the earlier headlines surrounding the situation in Tokyo but it looks like there will be no strict lockdown yet in the city for the time being.





Ironically, this small spike comes after the Olympics have been postponed but it still won't ease worries that the virus situation will die down quickly across the globe.



