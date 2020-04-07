Tokyo governor says to announce on 10 April which businesses will be asked to close

Comments by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike





Request to close businesses will take effect on 11 April

Even if it may not be legally enforceable, I would expect many businesses to adhere to the government's request especially during this unprecedented time in the world. If Tokyo begins to shut its doors, it would be almost equivalent to half of the Japanese economy closing.





As for coronavirus cases, the Japanese capital had earlier confirmed another 80 new cases over the last 24 hours and that brings the overall tally to 1,196 cases.



