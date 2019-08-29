Tokyo inflation data for August. Headline CPI 0.6% y/y (expected 0.6%)
Tokyo CPI data is available earlier than the National CPI
Tokyo CPI 0.6% y/y as expected
- expected 0.6%, prior was 0.9%
Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food 0.7% y/y
- expected 0.8%, prior was 0.9%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.7% y/y
- expected 0.7%, prior was 0.8%
At the same time we got unemployment data from Japan released, it sropped:
So, low unemployment, low inflation. What's not to like? Well, slow growth. Still, its better than slow growth with high inflation and unemployment, right? Feel free to discuss in the comments, demograhic impacts etc.
Yen … little changed.