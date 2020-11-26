Tokyo inflation data for November - Headline CPI -0.7% y/y (expected -0.5%)
This is the Tokyo area CPI. National level CPI for the month follows in three weeks.Tokyo CPI -0.7% y/y
expected -0.5%, prior was -0.3%
expected -0.6%, prior was -0.5%
expected -0.2%, prior was -0.2%
The Bank of Japan target for inflation is 2%, and they have missed that for many, many years. A little later after this data, we'll be getting Japanese authorities, often the economy or finance minister, trying to apply lipstick to this CPI release pig.