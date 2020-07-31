Tokyo is set to report more then 400 new coronavirus cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

We are still awaiting the official cov1 COVID-19 data but Japanese media report 400+ cases for the day. 

That's the Tokyo number only although the capital is the epicentre of this latest outbreak.

As I post the USD is coming off its session lows, albeit the moves is small. 
