Tokyo lowers virus alert in the city by one level

Tokyo's coronavirus panel lowers the virus alert in the city by one level, which means "infections are spreading"

The Japanese capital has kept the virus level at the highest of its four levels for a while now but have decided to lower it today amid the improving virus trend in recent days.





The virus situation started to look like it may get a lot worse by mid-August, but since then there has actually been a considerable turnaround in how things have played out:





There are now about ~7,700 active cases across Japan and that is down from the peak of ~16,230 seen on 13 August.



